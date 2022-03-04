Lyndon Dykes starts: The predicted QPR XI to play Cardiff on Saturday

Queens Park Rangers have only won two of their last nine league games.

Mark Warburton’s side will be looking to get back to winning ways on Saturday as they face Cardiff City.

Defeat could see the hosts fall out of the play-off places if the teams below them all earn a precious three points.

But a win for QPR could also see them rise to third place in the table if results elsewhere go in their favour.

Cardiff come into the game off the back of their first league win in four games as they beat Derby County 1-0 in Wales.

Steve Morison signed a contract extension with the club for another year this week so will be looking to take a big away win as reward for this news.

Here is how we predict QPR will line up to face the Bluebirds…

Seny Dieng will be unavailable for selection having come off with an injury in the defeat to Blackburn Rovers last weekend.

That means David Marshall will be coming into the side for his first start in a month.

Former Cardiff City defender Dion Sanderson is also unavailable as he is still serving a suspension.

However, Warburton is hoping to have Lyndon Dykes and Lee Wallace available following a recent spell on the sidelines through injury.

Sam McCallum should also return to the side, allowing Moses Odubajo to be utilised on his more natural side on the right.