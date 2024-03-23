Highlights Sinclair Armstrong has impressed for QPR with 3 goals and 3 assists, catching the eye of Premier League clubs like Palace and Man City.

Dykes praises Armstrong's raw pace and power, advising him to keep improving to reach his full potential - "the sky is the limit for him."

With Armstrong's contract expiring, QPR will likely extend it if a new deal isn't reached, as the young forward has Premier League potential.

Lyndon Dykes believes "the sky is the limit" for QPR rising star Sinclair Armstrong, who has drawn links to the likes of Crystal Palace and Manchester City as he's continued his emergence in 2023/24.

The Irishman has earned a lot of praise for his performances for the Hoops this season - even if his three goals and three assists from 31 appearances in the Championship (Fbref) are not groundbreaking numbers.

Sinclair Armstrong's QPR Championship goals and appearances - per Fbref.com Seasoon Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 22 (3) 0 (0) 2023-24 31 (18) 3 (3)

The 20-year-old enjoyed a breakout term last year, forcing his way into the first team squad as the club narrowly avoided relegation.

Armstrong has become an even more important figure in the side this year, as Martí Cifuentes looks to guide QPR to safety from the drop to League One.

Lyndon Dykes' advice for Sinclair Armstrong

The powerful young forward has caught the attention of Premier League clubs - with Palace and Man City among those reported to be interested back in October.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, via Copybet, Dykes has talked up his teammate's potential and suggested the rewards will come if he keeps working hard on his game..

“I think he’s done amazing,” said Dykes. “I’m really happy for him this season. He’s had a season where he has been playing first team football, scored a few goals.

“He’s just got to keep doing what he’s doing. He’s got raw pace and raw power, everyone can see that.

“I’m sure if he works on parts of his game, keeps improving and makes sure he keeps his head down and working hard, the sky is the limit for him.

“Hopefully, the players around can always help him and he just keeps improving.”

Lyndon Dykes on "crazy season" at Loftus Road

Dykes opened up on the season as a whole, suggesting that the team’s expectations were a lot higher before the campaign got underway in August.

“It’s been a crazy season to say the least,” he added.

“Obviously, it’s not been ideal where we are.

“We didn’t think we’d be in this position but we are where we are and there have been a lot of different things this year that we’ve had to deal with individually.

“It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster but as a team we knew we didn’t want to be where we are and probably shouldn’t be where we are but in reality, we are so we had to get results.

“We want to get out of where we are at the moment so yeah, a lot of ups and downs, but hopefully we can get through the season and make sure we can look up and not have things like this again.”

QPR are currently 20th in the Championship table going into the March international break.

Cifuentes’ side has not won any of their last three league games, but sit one point clear of the bottom three with eight fixtures remaining.

Sinclair Armstrong is out of contract this summer

Armstrong's contract is set to expire at the end of the campaign, which has raised doubts over his future at Loftus Road.

The R's do have the option to trigger a one-year extension, which they will surely do if they cannot reach an agreement over a new deal.

Reports late last year claimed that the forward had been offered a long-term contract by the West London club but it appears he is yet to put pen to paper.

Armstrong has Premier League potential

Armstrong is already a recognised senior international with the Republic of Ireland, where he has to compete with Premier League-experienced players like Evan Ferguson, Chiedozie Ogbene, and Adam Idah for game time.

He has gone from strength to strength over the last 18 months, and his potential is quite obvious.

If he can continue to improve then there is no doubt that he can reach Premier League level, which is why it would be such a blow to see him leave this summer.

The R's will hope a new contract can be agreed and they have the safety net of the extension, which if triggered may mean they face some tough decisions in the upcoming window.

CopyBet is the official betting partner of Queens Park Rangers FC. Visit CopyBet.com