Millwall have been dealt a big transfer blow with summer target Lyndon Dykes making the decision to sign a new contract at Queens Park Rangers.

Reports in recent weeks have suggested that the Lions have been targeting the Scottish international this summer, with Scottish side Rangers also said to have been keen.

With Dykes' previous QPR contract due to expire in 2024, both clubs had perhaps hoped to take advantage of the fact QPR were essentially being forced to cash in on their forward, rather than lose him for nothing next year.

As per Sky Sports (07/06, 15:18) the Lions even made a bid for the forward, with the outlet reporting at the time: "Millwall have made a bid which could rise to £2m for QPR striker Lyndon Dykes, Sky Sports News has been told."

“Millwall have renewed their interest in the Scotland international having first made an approach during the January window, and they've now made that interest formal, as they look to beat off competition from a number of other Championship clubs.”

How long is Lyndon Dykes' new QPR deal?

Queens Park Rangers announced on Monday evening that their frontman is at Loftus Road to stay.

Dykes scored eight goals in 39 league matches last season.

Indeed, he has signed on terms that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2026.

As outlined above, prior to signing this deal, Dykes was due to be out of contract with the R's next summer.

Gareth Ainsworth's reaction to Lyndon Dykes' new deal

As you can imagine, QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth sounds delighted with the news.

Indeed, Ainsworth told QPR club media: “I am really pleased to be able to secure Lyndon because he’s been a fantastic servant so far for the club and he’s only going to get better.

“This is really good news and I’m sure he can lead the line really well for us this year.”

Ainsworth went on to add: "I was gutted he was out when I arrived last season, but when he came back, he played a big part and I’m looking forward to getting the best out of him this season because with his international streak at the moment, he’s only going to get better,”

“He will run through a brick wall for the team because that’s the character he is.

“He’s at a great age, he loves this club, he gives everything for the club, and that’s part of the mantra that I want from my players.”

News of this deal now puts to bed any speculation as to whether the Scottish international will be part of the R's squad to take on Watford on the opening day of the Championship campaign.