Lyndon Dykes issues QPR message after reaching significant club milestone in Huddersfield defeat

Queens Park Rangers made it four matches without a victory last night as they were beaten 2-1 at Loftus Road by Championship strugglers Huddersfield Town.

Lyndon Dykes had given the R’s an early lead in the match in the second minute, but just seven minutes later, Josh Ruffels equalised for the visitors.

It was Ruffels, too, who would go on to score the winner for the away side just 17 minutes later, earning Huddersfield a vital three points to keep them within touching distance of clearing the drop zone.

Despite a Championship record 35 shots, QPR simply could not level things up again.

There was at least one positive on the night, and that was that it was goalscorer Lyndon Dykes’ 100th club appearance.

The forward had a brief message on social media in reaction to reaching the milestone after the match.

Posting on Instagram, Dykes wrote: “Proud moment last night to play 100 games for this great club 💙.”

“I believe in this team and we pull together to learn and push on 👊🏼.”

Following the match, QPR now sit 6th in the Championship standings, level on points with Preston North End in seventh and outside the play-offs.

Michael Beale’s side face Coventry City in league action this weekend before the league pauses for the 2022 World Cup.

The Verdict

What a fantastic achievement to hit for Lyndon Dykes last night, albeit he would rather have done so in a victory and not a defeat.

Since making the move from Livingston to Loftus Road in August 2020, the 27-year-old has been good on the whole.

In his 100 matches, he has scored a respectable 27 club goals, as well as laid on eight assists for his teammates.

With QPR looking to push for a play-off place at the very least this season, and Dykes already having six to his name for the campaign, no doubt the Scottish international will be looking for the goal tally to rise in the coming months.