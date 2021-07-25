QPR forwards Lyndon Dykes and Charlie Austin and goalkeeper Seny Dieng have responded to Stefan Johansen’s Instagram message to supporters following the confirmation of his return to the club.

Johansen’s permanent move from Fulham was confirmed by the Rs on their official club website on Saturday with the midfielder putting pen to paper on a three-year deal with the club.

That comes after the Norway international had played an instrumental role in helping Marck Warburton’s side transform their form in the second half of last term after arriving on loan in January.

The midfielder joins Austin, Jordy de Wijs and Sam Field in signing permanent deals with the Rs this summer following successful loan spells last term.

Johansen has been a player consistently linked with a permanent return throughout the summer but it took a while for the Rs to finally agree a deal with him and there was reported competition from Blackburn Rovers.

Following the confirmation of his return to the Rs, Johansen took to his personal Instagram account to issue a message to supporters insisting that he is delighted to have been able to sort out a return to the club this summer. He also thanked supporters for the reception they gave him against Manchester United.

All three of Dykes, Austin and Dieng were amongst the players who responded to Johansen’s message on Instagram and all three were delighted that the Rs have managed to re-sign the midfielder.

The verdict

Johansen was clearly a popular player within the Rs’ dressing room and the midfielder will be an excellent addition to Warburton’s squad for the start of the new Championship campaign.

The Norway international will add a lot of quality to the squad and he could make a major impact for them as they attempt to challenge for promotion next season.

The midfielder already fits in perfectly with the rest of the squad and he has the quality and composure in possession that will help Warburton’s side better control matches.

Fulham took their time over a decision on whether he should be allowed to leave the club on a permanent deal this summer, but the Rs were always likely to be a major draw for the 30-year-old.

You can see the midfielder linking up very well with the likes of Dykes and Austin upfront next season and they will look forward to the quality service that he is likely to provide for them.

QPR have been steadily building a strong squad for next term and Johansen adds some real extra quality for them.