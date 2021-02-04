Lyndon Dykes at QPR: What do the stats say about the player? What can he improve?

Queens Park Rangers have put together a decent run in recent weeks with them winning three of their last four games.

Indeed, all of those victories have been away from home and Mark Warburton will hope his side can take the three points this weekend back in W12 as Blackburn Rovers arrive in London.

With that said ahead of the rest of the season, he may be looking at Lyndon Dykes to help chip in with the goals a bit more alongside Charlie Austin as they aim to climb the table, as we take a closer look at some of his stats this year.

One thing you cannot knock with Dykes is his work-rate and commitment. He’s hustled and bustled in every game he’s played this year in the Championship and is the club’s joint-top scorer in the league – but only with five goals.

Indeed, he and QPR have very much needed a clinical strike partner to complement the work he does in the final third and they have obviously got that now with Austin scoring two goals in his first four games back.

Mark Warburton has said he hopes Dykes can learn from Austin and one thing he may pick up is to get more shots away – Austin averages 3.8 a game to Dykes’ 1.5.

Dykes, of course, is perhaps a different striker to Austin and is more of a hold-up player so he’ll also want to improve his pass success rate which is at 58.7% – the lowest in the squad at the moment.

What we know he is good at, meanwhile, is the physical aspect of leading the line and that is reflected in him winning 4.9 aerial duels a game – the highest of any QPR player this year in the Championship.

Certainly, in Dykes QPR have a likeable forward that will always upset defenders with the way he can challenge them physically and move them about.

QPR needed, though, someone to come in and benefit from what he does in the final third and profit from the spaces and opportunities that come about.

In Austin, the Hoops now have that and, in the remainder of the season, we could well see Dykes’ qualities further come to the fore now he has such a playing partner.