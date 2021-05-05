Lyndon Dykes and Burnley: What do we know so far? Is a transfer likely to happen?

Queens Park Rangers are going to potentially face a nervous time in the summer transfer window over the long-term future of forward Lyndon Dykes amid interest from the Premier League.

Dykes has placed himself somewhat in the shop window over the last few weeks, with the forward starting to find his feet in front of goal in the Championship. The Scotland international has hit an excellent period of form managing to fire in seven goals and provide three assists in his last nine games. That has seen him start to translate positive performances into strong output.

The forward was only signed by QPR from Livingston last summer for a fee believed to be around £2 million. However, it has now been reported by TEAMtalk that Premier League trio Burnley, West Brom and Fulham are all interested in him ahead of the summer window. It is believed that those three clubs have been watching him closely in recent weeks.

Mark Warburton has now opened up about his thoughts on the striker and suggested that he believes he could make it to the ‘highest level.’ He was also full of praise for the way Dykes has been able to come through a barren run of form in the league during his debut campaign in English football, and for the way he has responded emphatically to criticism that has come his way.

Dykes, therefore, seems to have the right sort of mentality that would see him be well suited to life at Burnley were he to move there in the summer. Sean Dyche is known for wanting to work with and sign the right sort of characters within his squad. A player who has sown the resilience that the 25-year-old has done with the Rs this term would surely be one for them to consider signing.

The forward has the right sort of attributes that would see him be well suited to the way that Burnley like to play in the Premier League. He is in many ways similar to Chris Wood, with his ability to hold the ball and also be a poacher in the penalty area if he gets the right kind of service.

However, Burnley at the moment do have four good options to call upon up front. There is the aforementioned Wood, who has once again reached double figures for goals in the top-flight this term, Matej Vydra, Ashley Barnes and Jay Rodriguez.

However, those three have only registered 12 goals between them this term and at times have not offered enough when they have been given the chance to start alongside Wood upfront. There is the potential then for Dykes to come in and claim that second striker role in their side.

Given West Brom and Fulham look likely to be heading back to the Championship, Burnley could hold an advantage in the race for Dykes. However, it might come down to whether or not the Clarets are willing to allow one of their current strikers to leave Turf Moor. The Scotland international, though, seems like a good option for them to consider.