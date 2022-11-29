Lyndon Dykes aims subtle dig at Mick Beale following QPR departure

Lyndon Dykes has issued a subtle dig at former QPR boss Michael Beale.

The Scottish forward has posted an image of himself on Instagram in his club kit, with the song West Connect by Luciano, featuring Central Cee, playing underneath.

The lyrics to the song, which were first highlighted by UpTheRs on Twitter, indicate what the forward may really feel regarding Beale’s sudden departure.

The striker’s former manager has departed for Scottish giants Rangers, having been appointed the replacement for Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

This decision has seemingly not been met too kindly by Dykes, with the lyrics for the song reading: “Gotta keep working. Watch for the snakes, watch for the vermin.”

The 27-year old featured in all 21 of Beale’s league games in charge at Loftus Road, contributing six goals in that time.

He was a key player under the former manager, with his performances helping the team to 7th in the Championship table before the World Cup break.

It remains to be seen who will be appointed as Beale’s successor, with Paul Hall currently in charge of the first team squad.

QPR return to action on 11 December when they face league leaders Burnley.

The Verdict

Considering Beale rejected the chance to join Wolves earlier this season by claiming his loyalty to the club, it is understandable that the squad may be quite disappointed in this outcome.

Given the 42-year old’s history with Rangers, it has come as little surprise that he has opted to replace van Bronckhorst.

However, he only spent a few short months at Loftus Road and didn’t commit himself to seeing through his project with this team.

While it was a great opportunity to take on the role at Ibrox, it is hard to blame anyone connected to QPR for responding too harshly to the decision to leave the club.