Lynden Gooch sets out clear aim after sealing fresh agreement with Sunderland

Lynden Gooch has admitted that he is keen to prove himself in the Championship again after committing his future to Sunderland.

As confirmed by the club’s official website, the 26-year-old has signed a new two-year deal which will keep him at the Stadium of Light until 2024.

Sunderland revealed last month that they had offered fresh terms to Gooch, Bailey Wright and Patrick Roberts following their promotion to the Championship.

Whereas it remains to be seen whether Roberts and Wright will decide to stay at the Stadium of Light, the Black Cats have reached a breakthrough in terms of their negotiations with Gooch.

A product of the club’s youth academy, Gooch made his debut in 2015 as he lined up for Sunderland in a League Cup clash with Exeter City.

The American has since gone on to feature regularly for the Black Cats.

In the previous campaign, Gooch helped his side secure a return to the second-tier by making 41 appearances in League One.

Making reference to his new deal, Gooch has admitted that he is really pleased that he is staying at Sunderland and is now determined to prove himself in the Championship again.

Speaking to the club’s website, Gooch said: “This is important for my family and I because this is our home.

“I’ve been here for 10 years as a professional and I’m really pleased that we are all going to be here for another two years.

“I stayed and signed a new contract previously because I wanted to help the Club return to the Championship and deliver that success.

“Now that we have achieved that, I’m looking forward to proving myself in the second tier once again.”

The Verdict

This is great news for both of the parties involved in this particular deal.

Sunderland have managed to retain the services of a player who possesses a great deal of versatility as Gooch illustrated last season that he is capable of playing in a number of different positions.

As for Gooch, he will now get the chance to play in the second-tier for the Black Cats again after deciding to commit his future to the club.

Having provided five direct goal contributions in 24 appearances at this level during his career, the former Doncaster Rovers loanee will be determined to add to this particular tally when the 2022/23 campaign gets underway in July.