Highlights Lynden Gooch was delighted to score first goal for Stoke City in a 1-1 draw against West Brom.

Gooch's goal and the point earned could make a difference in a potential relegation battle.

Gooch was a victim of Sunderland's focus on youth.

Stoke City's Lynden Gooch has revealed his delight after scoring his first goal for the Potters, posting on X after his team's 1-1 draw away at West Bromwich Albion.

The American was a victim of Sunderland's focus on youth during the summer - and Alex Neil decided to rescue him with the two previously working together at the Stadium of Light.

He was just one of a number of signings who came in as part of the Potters' rebuild during the previous window - and it's a rebuild that hasn't paid dividends thus far with the club struggling at the bottom end of the Championship table.

Stoke City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Wouter Burger FC Basel Permanent Ryan Mmaee Ferencvaros Permanent Joon-ho Bae Daejeon Hana Permanent Ben Pearson AFC Bournemouth Permanent Nikola Jojic Mladost Permanent Andre Vidigal Maritimo Permanent Daniel Johnson Preston North End Permanent Enda Stevens Sheffield United Permanent Michael Rose Coventry City Permanent Wesley Moraes Aston Villa Permanent Mehdi Leris Sampdoria Permanent Lynden Gooch Sunderland Permanent Junior Tchamadeu Colchester United Permanent Sead Haksabanovic Celtic Loan Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves Loan Luke McNally Burnley Loan Mark Travers AFC Bournemouth Loan Chiquinho Wolves Loan

But Gooch did manage to get himself on the scoresheet at The Hawthorns yesterday, with his cross from the right-hand side ending up in the back of the net.

Unfortunately for the American, that strike wasn't enough to seal all three points, with Brandon Thomas-Asante scoring an equaliser.

They did pick up a precious point though - and Gooch will be pleased that he played a big part in the Potters securing that impressive draw at a promotion competitor.

Lynden Gooch's message after West Brom v Stoke City

Gooch kept his social message short following the draw against Albion, with the Potters still not out of the woods yet in terms of a potential relegation battle.

However, it's clear that he was delighted to get himself on the scoresheet.

He posted: "Buzzing to be off the mark for The Potters! Hard earned point."

That could and the point that came with it could make all the difference at the end of the season.

How Stoke City supporters can look at the West Brom draw

Although it isn't the win that many Stoke fans will be craving, a draw at The Hawthorns has to be seen as a good result.

Albion are a promotion competitor and will have seen this game as one they could definitely win.

With this in mind, the Potters can be proud of their draw. They did have to suffer at times, with some key saves allowing them to win this point.

It's also fair to say that the Potters had a stroke of luck with the opener - because Gooch probably didn't mean for his cross to hit the back of the net.

It was an excellent cross though - and Gooch thoroughly deserves that goal for his work rate and being brave enough to make the move to the bet365 Stadium after spending so long at the Stadium of Light.