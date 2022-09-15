Lynden Gooch reacts in one word after Sunderland’s 3-0 win v Reading

Sunderland’s solid start to the season continued last night when they travelled to face high-flying Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The Royals themselves have had a good start to the campaign, sitting inside the top six prior to kick-off, but they did not have was enough on the night to prevent Tony Mowbray’s side taking what was, in the end, a comfortable three points.

Patrick Roberts opened the scoring on the night for the Black Cats, cutting inside from the right flank onto his left foot and producing a smart finish in the 39th minute.

Just two minutes later, Roberts doubled Sunderland’s lead, again, cutting in from the right hand side to find the bottom corner.

All three points were sealed when Jack Clarke fired home on the 69 minute mark.

Although not on the scoresheet, another player who played his part was winger Lynden Gooch and, on social media, the 26-year-old posted the following one word reaction.

“Wallop 😍🔴⚪️.” he wrote on his Instagram story, with the club’s official result post linked.

The three points gained by Sunderland on the night took the side to sixth in the Championship standings.

Tony Mowbray’s side travel to face Watford at Vicarage Road in Championship action next up.

Kick-off for the match on Saturday is scheduled for 3PM UK time.

The Verdict

Sunderland have been really impressive in the Championship so far this season.

Under Alex Neil at first, and now Tony Mowbray, the Black Cats are already looking like a side that will not trouble the relegation picture this season – something that the club will surely be aiming for after being stuck in League One for so long.

With Watford struggling a bit at the moment, too, Saturday could be another perfect opportunity for the Black Cats to put down another marker that they mean business this season.

A victory over the Hornets could take Sunderland as high as third in the Championship table, providing other results went their way.

