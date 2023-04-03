Having won just one of their last seven league matches heading into Friday night's Championship clash with Burnley, many would have expected it to be a very difficult night for Sunderland.

Playing the league leaders and most dominant side in the division, away from home, things simply do not get tougher in the Championship this season.

However, to Sunderland's credit, they were able to earn themselves a point at Turf Moor on Friday night, as well as keep a clean sheet, with a scoreline of 0-0 come the full time whistle.

Whilst the result did Sunderland's increasingly unlikely play-off chances no good, it did demonstrate some of the key qualities this side possess.

What did Lynden Gooch say about Sunderland?

Speaking after the match, Sunderland player Lynden Gooch was keen to highlight two of these particular qualities.

The 27-year-old, who has featured on 23 occasions in the Championship this season, played the full 90 minutes at Turf Moor on Friday night.

"We've got a great dressing room and, although we've had a lot of injuries, people came into the team and did their jobs,” Gooch told the media after the match, via ChronicleLive.

“I think we've just taken the season on from where we finished last year.

“Overall, it’s been positive. But yeah, [we] just [have a] great togetherness and are willing to work for each other.”

Do Sunderland have any chance of a play-off place?

Although the point at Burnley was clearly a positive one, it is still looking tough for Sunderland to achieve a top six spot this campaign.

Following this weekend's round of Championship fixtures, the Black Cats sit 12th in the division, seven points adrift of Blackburn Rovers and Millwall who sit in sixth and fifth respectively.

With Sunderland now having just seven matches left to play this season, and some tricky fixtures still to come, making up that gap, and hoping others continue to slip up is a big ask.

Is what Lynden Gooch said about Sunderland accurate?

I think Lynden Gooch highlighting Sunderland's willingness to work hard for each other, as well as their togetherness, is definitely accurate.

When you have had to deal with the amount of set-backs that Sunderland have done, particularly with injuries this season, to continue to occupy a place in the top half, you have to have a good level of unity and camaraderie.

Furthermore, their willingness to work hard for each other was on clear display at Turf Moor on Friday night, with Burnley dominating with 70% possession.