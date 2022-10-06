Lynden Gooch offers verdict on key issue affecting Sunderland right now

Sunderland find themselves in a tricky position currently with both Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms out injured leaving the Black Cats without an established striker.

The Black Cats have seen goals come from elsewhere but having not scored in either of their previous two games, it highlights that they are at risk of suffering from these missing players.

Tony Mowbray’s side did have chances against Blackpool on Tuesday with Elliot Embleton hitting the post and scoring a goal that was ruled offside whilst Jack Clarke having some good shots saved by Chris Maxwell.

Their goal drought in their last two games will no doubt be a worry for the team but Lynden Gooch believes if his side keep creating chances they will be rewarded as he told The Chronicle: “Obviously we are disappointed [to have picked up two points in two games], I think most of us wanted six points out of six and after Saturday’s draw we desperately wanted to win.

“That’s just how it’s gone with two 0-0 draws and I think if we keep creating the chances the goals will come.

“It’s about being ruthless and taking those opportunities when we get them.

“Obviously we’re frustrated and I think first half [against Blackpool] was probably some of our best football.

“We’re playing well and dominating most of the games we’re playing so that’s a really good sign.”

The Verdict:

Sunderland have scored goals without Stewart and Simms in the side showing that they are capable of doing so without their strikers in the team.

However, the main problem here is consistency and whilst the Black Cats have been creating chances, they have to make sure they are putting them away otherwise they risk dropping points as we’ve seen over the last two games.

You understand what Gooch is saying though and if his side continue to press, they will no doubt be rewarded for their efforts at the top end of the pitch so long as they are tenacious enough.

This weekend, Sunderland head to Swansea where they will hope they can start showing their attacking capabilities.