Stoke City saw the opportunity to bring Gooch into their new-look team and capitalise on his availability, with manager Alex Neil likely playing a key role in the transfer.

The decision to sell Gooch may be seen as positive for Sunderland, as it allowed them to potentially bring in new players and strengthen their chances of promotion.

Stoke City's Lynden Gooch has taken to X to thank Sunderland's supporters following the two sides' clash.

The American had spent much of his career at the Stadium of Light and had been through a lot with the Black Cats during his time there.

Joining the club in the early 2020s, he saw the Wearside outfit be relegated twice in two seasons which was a real blow for a big side like the Black Cats.

It took them a while to get back to the Championship, but they finally managed to in 2022 and Gooch certainly played his part in that.

He also played a part in helping the club to secure a top-six finish in the second tier at the end of last term - and proved to be a valuable, experienced head off the field as well as a real asset on it.

Lynden Gooch's move from Sunderland to Stoke City

Despite making some valuable contributions at the Stadium of Light over the years, it always looked as though he was going to be in danger of being shipped out in the summer.

Although his contract didn't come to an end at that point, he was one of the older heads in the squad and with the Black Cats keen to focus on youth, that was one potential reason why an exit was sanctioned.

As well as this, he didn't look set to be a regular starter during the 2023/24 campaign, with Niall Huggins able to play right-back and the likes of Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts able to operate out on the wing.

Stoke decided to capitalise on his availability by securing a move for him, with the Potters rebuilding their squad and believing the American should be part of their new-look team.

You feel Alex Neil will have played a big part in this transfer, having already coached Gooch at the Stadium of Light before leaving for the bet365 Stadium last year.

What did Lynden Gooch say to Sunderland supporters?

Gooch was given a good reception throughout the game by the Black Cats' travelling supporters - and that was refreshing considering some fans of different clubs opt to boo former players regardless of whether they left on a bad note or not.

The 27-year-old appreciated this, posting: "Great battle and an important 3 points against a top team yesterday!

"A strange feeling personally playing against my boyhood club for the first time. Thank you to all the Sunderland fans for the love you showed me before, during, and after the game it meant a lot to me."

Should Sunderland have let go of Lynden Gooch?

This is a debate that's died down now it's well past the summer window.

However, it's still a valid question, but this decision to sell him will either be seen as a positive or a bit of a disaster.

Looking at it from a positive angle, players do often need to be sold to give a club the best chance of spending as much in the market as possible whilst abiding by financial rules.

If Gooch wasn't going to be a key part of Tony Mowbray's first-team plans, then there was no point keeping him.

He may not have been on a huge wage, but offloading him probably allowed the Black Cats to bring a player or two in.

That extra player or two could make all the difference for them at the end of the season in their quest to secure promotion.