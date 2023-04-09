Heading into the final stages at the Stadium of Light on Friday, Sunderland looked to have edged a thrilling Championship encounter with Hull City.

However, with the away side being awarded a penalty deep into stoppage time, Ozan Tufan's 98th minute spot kick levelled things at 4-4, with each side taking home a point.

That result leaves Sunderland sitting 11th in the Championship - six points adrift of the play-off places with just six games remaining.

One player to feature in the Hull City thriller was Lynden Gooch, once again showing his versatility, this time deployed at left-back.

What has Lynden Gooch said about his Sunderland career?

Whilst some players could be unhappy about being played out of position and having to fill in, it sounds as though Gooch has no such qualms.

Indeed, in a very honest admission, the 27-year-old believes the only reason his last contract extension came at the club was due to his versatility on the pitch.

“Ultimately, I think that’s why I’m still at the football club,” Gooch explained when discussing his versatility, via the Sunderland Echo.

“I’m able to adapt and play different positions.

“Last season under Alex Neil I took to the role that he wanted me to do and that helped me stay at the club.

“I’m just trying to play in those positions at full-back as best as I can to help the team."

Gooch continued: “I think you have to be adaptable as a footballer

"I think I’m a man who can take things onboard and adapt and do things for the best of the team.

“Ultimately I think that’s helped me be a Sunderland player.”

What role does Gooch have to play at Sunderland moving forwards?

Whilst he has missed a lot of football this season, there is certainly a role within the Sunderland squad for Lynden Gooch moving forwards.

That ought to be the case even if the club do strengthen their options in some positions he can play this summer.

Even despite two relatively lengthy spells on the sidelines this campaign, he has still racked up 24 Championship appearances in 2022/23.

This comes after making a total of 45 appearances for the club last season in all competitions.

Although his current deal is due to expire in 2024, given his ability to cover multiple additions, it would certainly not be a great surprise, if he can stay fit next season, to see him extend terms at the Stadium of Light once again.