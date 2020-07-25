Lynden Gooch, Luke O’Nien and Max Power react to recent EFL update ahead of 2020/21 campaign

The EFL have recently announced that the 2020/21 season will get under way in League One on the weekend of the 12th September.

The 2019/20 campaign had been drawn to an early conclusion, after off-the-field events previously called a halt to fixtures across the country.

Sunderland had been challenging for a top-six finish in the third-tier, but were denied a place in the play-off positions, after the majority of League One clubs agreed to curtail this year’s campaign on a PPG (points per game) basis.

This meant that Sunderland finished eighth in the League One table, and they’ll be eager to win a timely promotion back into the Championship under Phil Parkinson’s guidance next season.

A number of the Sunderland squad took to social media to react to the news about the start date for the 2020/21 campaign being set by the EFL.

🤩Buzzing🤩 Can’t wait to get back at it ⚽️🔴⚪️ https://t.co/sfYAyZp83l — Luke O'Nien (@LukeONien) July 24, 2020

Can’t wait to be back on the pitch 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/1vgPFO9y90 — Lynden Gooch (@LyndenGooch) July 24, 2020

Finally some good news and something for us all to look forward too ⚽️🔴⚪️ https://t.co/SCo00ydlhR — Max Power (@mp_1825) July 24, 2020

Sunderland will be playing their football in League One for a third successive season, and so the players will have to deal with the weight of expectation to win promotion back into the Championship next term.

The Verdict:

Sunderland have been somewhat of a ‘sleeping giant’ for far too long now, and it’s vital that they win promotion back into the second-tier this term, otherwise they’ll find it more and more difficult as the seasons progress.

They’ve got the makings of a strong squad at League One level, and they need to find a run of consistently positive results if they’re to mount a serious challenge for promotion.

The Stadium of Light faithful will be hoping they can see their side back in action in person at the earliest of opportunities.