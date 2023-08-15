Highlights Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray expects Lynden Gooch to return for their next Championship game, hoping for an upturn in fortunes.

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray expects to be able to call upon Lynden Gooch for the Black Cats' Championship fixture against Rotherham United on Saturday.

USA international Gooch was absent for the 2-1 defeat to Preston North End at Deepdale on Saturday after coming off injured in the opening day defeat to Ipswich Town.

The knock he took against Ipswich also ruled him out of Sunderland's penalty shootout defeat to League Two Crewe in the Carabao Cup, and Mowbray will be hoping his return can spark an upturn in fortunes on the pitch.

Transfer interest in Sunderland's Gooch

However, it could be that Sunderland will soon be without Gooch on a permanent basis given the current transfer interest in the 27-year-old.

Alan Nixon reported on Sunday that both Queens Park Rangers and clubs in Major League Soccer are looking at the California-born utility man as he enters the final year of his contract on Wearside.

Gooch came through the academy at Sunderland and has made 246 appearances for the club, scoring 25 goals in the process.

Despite starting his career as a winger, he has featured regularly as a full-back under both Mowbray and previous Sunderland boss Alex Neil.

Alex Pritchard and Danny Batth are also in the last year of their contracts at the Stadium of Light, and Mowbray has said the situation with all three players is "complicated".

He told the Sunderland Echo: "I've been in football a long time and I understand how squads need a balance of experienced players.

"Some of it might be about how much of your budget you're going to commit to someone who might not be playing [regularly]. And some of it, players have outlays - cars, mortgages etc and when you get to the last year of your contract you start wanting to negotiate a new one.

"But if you get to an impasse where there isn't a new contract offer that's suitable [for all parties], and we're seeing what else is out there... but as I've said if there's no sale when the window shuts then they're here and part of it

"At this moment, I'm just respectful of the players. I like them all and they did exceptionally well for the club last year in different roles.

"I'm more interested in whether they are here in three weeks or not and then I will deal with the scenario one way or the other."

Would Lynden Gooch be a good signing for QPR?

With Gareth Ainsworth currently operating with a small squad and having to rely on youth-team players to fill out his substitutes' bench, a player with the experience and versatility of Gooch would be invaluable at Loftus Road.

Whether QPR have the funds to be able to make a move for the Sunderland man before the end of the transfer window remains to be seen, as they have relied exclusively on free transfers so far this summer.

Ainsworth has confirmed that the west London club are still planning to be active in the final weeks of the window, but it has been reported that loan additions are more likely than permanent ones.