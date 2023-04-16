Sunderland kept their play-off hopes alive and kicking with a 2-1 victory over Birmingham City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

It was in fact the visitors, though, who had taken the lead in the clash, with George Hall firing the Blues ahead in the 29th minute.

Sunderland did not go under, though, and instead, just on the stroke of half-time, found themselves back in the match thanks to Trai Hume's goal in the third minute of injury time.

It was all to play for, then, in the second half, and it was to be Sunderland who came out on top.

Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo produced the winner in the 75th minute, and despite Dennis Cirkin receiving a red card just minutes later, Sunderland, with their 10 men, held out for all three points.

What was Lynden Gooch's reaction to the match?

One player to react to the important victory after the match on social media was versatile Sunderland player Lyden Gooch.

In recent weeks, he has made do as a make-shift left-back, but as with last time out at Cardiff, he was in a more familiar type of role down the right hand side yesterday afternoon.

On Instagram after the match, he posted the following image, with a very brief, five-word Sunderland message.

"Important win," the Black Cats player wrote on the social media website.

"Let's keep pushing! ❤️🤍."

Who have Sunderland got left to play this season?

Winning all of their remaining four matches would give Sunderland a huge chance of climbing into the play-offs.

With that said, we've taken a look at their remaining fixtures, and there are some tough tests to come.

Huddersfield Town are fighting for their lives up next, for example, before back to back clashes with fellow play-off chasers West Brom and Watford, before ending the season against another in Preston North End.

Will Sunderland achieve a play-off place?

It would certainly be great to see them do so.

Having suffered so many injuries this season to key players, and let's not forget, losing their manager just a few weeks into the campaign, too, it would be great to see a club achieve success regardless.

I think they will drop points in the coming weeks, though, with so many tricky fixtures coming up, and given how close the race is for the top six, it could see them miss out narrowly.