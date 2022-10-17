Lynden Gooch hails Sunderland characteristic in post-Wigan victory message

Tony Mowbray will have been happy to get back to winning ways when his Sunderland side hosted Wigan Athletic in Championship action this past weekend.

With the Latics having started the season well, Leam Richardson’s side provided a stern test at the Stadium of Light, but ultimately, Sunderland’s quality showed, with the Black Cats running out 2-1 winners on the day.

Goals from Elliot Embleton and Dennis Cirkin were enough to secure all three points, which take Sunderland 9th in the second tier standings.

Lynden Gooch was one player who made a contribution on the day, and he was active on social media after the match, praising the character that the Black Cats showed to take all three points from the match.

On Instagram, Gooch posted: “Great character from the lads to come back and win against a tough team yesterday 👏🏻 ❤️🤍.”

Gooch has been a regular so far for Sunderland this season as they have stepped back up to Championship level, first under Alex Neil and now under Tony Mowbray.

The American has made 14 appearances in the league so far, scoring once and assisting once, too.

The Verdict

I think the victory over Wigan Athletic was an important one for Sunderland this weekend.

In the absence of Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms, they had just started to struggle of late, without a win in their last four league outings prior to Saturday.

Indeed, that three points came at a crucial time, then, particularly with the Championship table looking so condensed after the weekend’s results.

Blackburn away will be another tricky test for the Black Cats, but with Lynden Gooch rightly praising their character after the weekend, you wouldn’t go against them getting a result away at Ewood Park.