Lynden Gooch continues to revel in Sunderland’s promotion back to the Championship as future remains unresolved

Sunderland won promotion back to the Championship last weekend, beating Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 in the League One play-off final at Wembley.

Alex Neil oversaw a superb end to the season at the Stadium of Light, which led Sunderland to the play-offs and, subsequently, Wembley.

Goals from Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart secured a 2-0 win over Wycombe and a Championship return for the first time since the 2017/18 campaign.

Lynden Gooch was one player to play a key part over 2021/22 for Sunderland, making 41 appearances and registering six assists in League One, showcasing his flexibility to move out to right-back during the play-offs.

Taking to Instagram some days after Wembley, Gooch shared a passionate message as he continued to revel in promotion:

There’s still some uncertainty over Gooch’s future, as his contract is due to expire in a month.

Amongst the comments on Instagram, there were a number of Sunderland fans pleading with the 26-year-old to stick around for their Championship return.

Gooch began his career with Sunderland, and has made over 200 appearances for the Black Cats.

The Verdict

Given Gooch’s association with Sunderland and how he’s been part of the club’s decline from the top-flight to the third-tier, it’s obvious how much Saturday meant to him.

He’s played a crucial role in helping Sunderland back to the Championship and he’s not about to let living in that moment slip.

There’s a decision to make on his future in the coming weeks, but Sunderland’s supporters only underline how much they value him and want him to stay.

