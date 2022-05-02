Lyle Taylor sums up Birmingham City’s season in message to supporters

Birmingham City have been on an extended slide down the Championship table, with an impressive start to the season being the only thing that has kept them away from the relegation battle this term.

The pressure is building on Lee Bowyer in the dugout, becoming the latest manager to struggle to arrest the club’s long term slide under the current ownership.

The Blues have won just one of their last nine and would only be outside the relegation zone on goal difference heading into the final game of the season, if it was not for the points deductions that Reading and Derby County have suffered.

Lyle Taylor took to Instagram to reflect on the club’s 1-1 draw at Cardiff City on Saturday, in which Will Vaulks converted a late equaliser from 12 yards for the Bluebirds.

He wrote: “The finest margins between 3, 1 and 0 points in this league…

“We just have to finish these games off.

“Great to see so many #Bluenoses enjoying their weekend in the sun.

“See you all next week for the last one.

“Let’s finish strong.”

Taylor has been a bright spark in a challenging second half of the season, with the Nottingham Forest loanee likely to be transfer listed in the summer.

The Verdict

Taylor is definitely the type of player that the Blues should be looking to sign in the summer.

The 32-year-old should not be too expensive, entering the final year of his deal at the City Ground next season, and his leadership skills are desperately needed in this Blues squad.

With loanees set to make up a key part of the first team once again next term, Taylor has proven at Forest and since arriving at St Andrew’s in January that he can help with their integration both on and off the pitch.

Taylor has arguably played the best football of his career under Bowyer, therefore a summer move to Birmingham could rely on the former Charlton Athletic manager remaining at the club.