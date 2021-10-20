Lyle Taylor singles out Nottingham Forest man for praise following Bristol City victory

If any game has proven that Steve Cooper has changed the whole landscape at Nottingham Forest then it would be their last-gasp win over Bristol City last night at Ashton Gate.

Cooper had led the Reds to a draw and three wins since his appointment as Chris Hughton’s replacement at the City Ground, but it looked as though his first loss was about to be at the hands of the Robins before a late salvo stole the points from Nigel Pearson’s side.

The match-winner was Lyle Taylor, who came off the bench on the 81st minute to replace Lewis Grabban and it proved to be another Cooper masterstroke.

In his usual calm fashion, Taylor stepped up in the 91st minute to slot home the equaliser from the penalty spot and less than a minute later, the striker bundled in the winning goal for Forest to send the fans behind the goal into raptures.

Whilst he may earn the plaudits for his goals, Taylor has singled out fellow attacker Joe Lolley for considerable praise.

The 29-year-old may not have a goal or a direct assist to his name this season in nine Championship appearances yet but after stepping off the bench in the second half last night, his fierce shot was too hot to be stopped completely by Dan Bentley, which allowed Taylor to pick up the pieces.

On Lolley, Taylor told BBC Radio Nottingham (via Nottingham Forest News): “I call Lolley the wriggly worm.

His arms and legs are so that you can’t get the ball off of him, it’s really unbelievable.

“I thought his effort was going in but it’s a hell of a save but it’s just bounced off my stomach and given me a tap in.”

The Verdict

Competition for places at Forest is higher than ever – especially up-front where Cooper has a plethora of options to choose from.

Lolley has been on the bench for the last three matches, coming on in two of them, and he has to compete with Brennan Johnson, Alex Mighten and Philip Zinckernagel so making an impact like he did last night will only do him good.

The winger didn’t have it easy last season under Hughton as he spent a lot of time on the bench before his season was ended early due to injury.

But the Cooper era could be a chance for Lolley to rediscover his form from a few seasons ago and if his impact last night is anything to go by then he’s going to play a big part this season.