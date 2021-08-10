Lyle Taylor sends Nottingham Forest fans and Brennan Johnson message after Coventry loss

Nottingham Forest forward Lyle Taylor has taken to Instagram to reflect on Nottingham Forest’s late defeat at Coventry City over the opening weekend of the Sky Bet Championship.

The Reds actually went in front at the CBS Arena with Taylor getting the opening goal, tapping home in the area after a bursting run and fine cross from the right from Brennan Johnson.

Indeed, there will be hopes that the pair could potentially forge a decent understanding in the final third but Forest also need to look at where things went wrong on Sunday and stamp them out if they want to challenge up near the right end of the table.

Taylor, too, admitted he was disappointed with the final result as he took to Instagram but also found the time to praise both the away support, which was very vocal, and the display of youngster Johnson – who could be really promising for the Reds:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyle Taylor (@lyle_taylor33)

The result was far from what Forest would have wanted, particularly with them losing so late in the game but that is football, and they’ll have to bounce back from it.

The Reds had chances to try and kill the game but did not put their foot down when they needed and thus paid the price, so a lesson to be learned there.

Quiz: Do you remember which player scored Nottingham Forest’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 15 2020/21? Luke Freeman Lewis Grabban Joe Lolley Lyle Taylor