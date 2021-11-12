Lyle Taylor sends Nottingham Forest transfer message to Djed Spence that Reds fans are likely to agree with

Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor has taken to Instagram to send a message to Djed Spence after he won the club’s player of the month award.

The young defender has been in brilliant form since Steve Cooper took charge of the Trentside club, thriving as an attacking wing back along the right hand side.

This has led to many people suggesting that Forest could look to sign Spence on a permanent deal from his parent club Middlesbrough, with his future very much up in the air after the North East side following the sacking of Neil Warnock and subsequent appointment of Chris Wilder at the Riverside Stadium.

Now Taylor has taken to social media to send a message to his teammate as speculation persists over his future:

Spence is still under contract with Boro until the summer of 2023 and could still have a future with the club outside of his loan spell with Forest.

Quiz: Have any of these 30 ex-Nottingham Forest players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Has former Nottingham Forest man Yuri Ribeiro ever played abroad? Yes No

The challenge now for the Reds is to work out if signing the wing back on a permanent deal is worth their while, with their Championship rivals sure to want to demand a good fee for a player that has a lot of potential.

The arrival of Wilder at the Riverside Stadium could also throw a spanner in the works in that respect, so it will be interesting to see what happens with the youngster when January rolls around.

Given his form it would be fair to say that both Boro and the Reds will have their reasons for wanting to secure his services.

As for the player himself, he is now in a very strong position and will no doubt be relaxed about his future for the time being as he focuses on maintaining his performance levels on the pitch as Forest look to climb the table.