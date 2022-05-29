Lyle Taylor sends message to Nottingham Forest supporters ahead of play-off final v Huddersfield Town

Nottingham Forest are preparing for the final hurdle in what has been an incredible season since Steve Cooper arrived in the dugout.

The Reds have grown so much over the course of the season and have the chance to make their long awaited return to the Premier League, in victory over Huddersfield Town this afternoon.

Forest have assembled a very tightly knit unit that should show immense spirit at Wembley Stadium, regardless of what is thrown at them by Carlos Corberan’s men.

Lyle Taylor, who has one year remaining on his contract at the City Ground and spent the second half of the season on loan at Birmingham City, took to Instagram to express his emotions ahead of the momentous occasion.

He said: “One last push tomorrow Reds!!!

“Safe travels to everyone heading down and all the best chaps!!!

“See you at Wembley!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyle Taylor (@lyle_taylor33)

Taylor actually scored the Reds’ first league goal of the season, in a 2-1 defeat at Coventry City, converting a cross produced after an excellent surging forward run by Brennan Johnson.

A permanent exit this summer looks to be on the cards, and the 32-year-old will be in full support of his team-mates, despite his personal future.

The Verdict

Quiz: The big Nottingham Forest striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Reds fan

1 of 25 Did Garry Birtles play more games for Forest in his first or second spell at the club? First Second

Mentally, it could be a bit difficult for Forest, they are favourites to win promotion this afternoon, where they have been the chasers for almost the entirety of the Championship campaign.

The Terriers will be hard to break down and pose a very potent threat on the counter-attack, such that will give Cooper a lot to consider in preparing his defensive trio.

Brennan Johnson feels like the most likely match winner, if there is to be one, this afternoon, and it cannot be underestimated the role that senior players at Forest, like Taylor and Gaetan Bong, who have had their ups and downs this season, have played to create an environment for the Welshman to thrive in his first full season in the first team.