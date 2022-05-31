Lyle Taylor sends message to Nottingham Forest supporters after play-off final win v Huddersfield Town

Lyle Taylor spent the second half of the season on loan at Birmingham City after falling down the pecking order at Nottingham Forest, due to the arrival of Keinan Davis.

The 32-year-old was in attendance on Sunday as the Reds sealed promotion to the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town.

Taylor still has one year left on his contract at the City Ground, but it feels very unlikely he receives any first team involvement next season, with an exit appearing mutually beneficial.

The Montserrat international who has previously won promotion via the play-offs with AFC Wimbledon and Charlton Athletic, took to Instagram to share his reaction to the club’s promotion to the Premier League.

He wrote: “A slightly different role in a playoff campaign… But the same outcome!

“3 for 3. What a day to be a Red!

“It seems everyone in red enjoyed their day at Wembley…

“Finally a day @officialnffc deserve! Not a pretty game, but a well drilled team willing to run through brick walls for each other and the 40k #TrickyTrees cheering them on.

“A proud, proud day… YOU REDS!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyle Taylor (@lyle_taylor33)

The role of senior players from the fringes like Gaetan Bong, Lewis Grabban and Taylor cannot be underestimated in Forest’s relentless surge up the table this season.

The Verdict

Birmingham City would probably be interested in taking Taylor on next season, given the performances he put in at St Andrew’s, and a fee for his services will not be too hefty given his contract situation.

It is going to be a very interesting summer window for the Reds, with Steve Cooper needing to improve his second string and address the areas where loanees will be departing.

Cooper has built a very strong reputation for developing younger players in the last three seasons, but a balance will need to be found between youth and experience to stabilise the club in the top-flight.