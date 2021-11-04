Lyle Taylor sends message to Nottingham Forest fans as he reflects on his side’s recent display

Nottingham Forest forward Lyle Taylor has taken to Instagram to praise the club’s fans for the support that they illustrated during the club’s recent clash with Sheffield United.

The Reds managed to fight back to seal a point at the City Ground in this particular showdown.

Following an uneventful first-half, the Blades took the lead in the 78th minute of the clash as Morgan Gibbs-White fired home from Billy Sharp’s delivery.

Undeterred by this setback, Forest delivered an instant response to United’s goal as Lewis Grabban fired past goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

Alex Mighten then went close to scoring what would have been a winning goal for the hosts as his effort was deflected into the side-netting.

Forest were denied a penalty in the second-half of this meeting as Brennan Johnson received a yellow card for simulation following a clash with Chris Basham inside the area.

Reflecting on this particular incident on Instagram, Taylor shared his thoughts on the decision whilst he also praised the club’s fans for their support in Tuesday’s game.

The forward posted: “A well earned and well deserved point.

“Gonna have to teach @brenjohnson how to dive at this rate.

“Fantastic support Reds.”

Forest will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship this weekend when they host Preston North End.

The Verdict

Whilst the Reds have dropped points in their recent clashes with Fulham, Queens Park Rangers and the Blades, they have been relatively impressive following the arrival of Steve Cooper.

The Forest boss will be aiming to help his side move up the Championship standings in the coming months by guiding the club to victories in their upcoming fixtures.

Set to face Preston this weekend, it will be intriguing to see whether Cooper opts to select Taylor for this particular fixture as Grabban made a positive impact for his side after being brought on as a substitute on Tuesday.

If he is given the nod to start, Taylor will be determined to add to the three goals that he has scored this season in the Championship in this particular fixture.