Lyle Taylor sends message to Charlton Athletic fans amid recent controversial events

Lyle Taylor has sent a passionate message to Charlton Athletic fans after it was revealed that the striker is refusing to play in any of the Addicks’ remaining league matches this season.

The 30-year-old has been a key player for Charlton since joining from AFC Wimbledon last summer, scoring 25 goals as Lee Bowyer’s side won League One promotion via the play-offs.

This season, Taylor has been limited to only 22 appearances due to injury, but the Montserrat international has still managed to find the net 11 times to keep the club’s hopes of Championship survival alive.

But in a recent interview with talkSPORT, Bowyer has revealed that Taylor, who is out of contract at the Valley at the end of this month, is refusing to play in any of the final nine games of the season due to injury.

This is an almighty blow for Charlton in their hopes of staying in the division, with Taylor proving to be such a key player for the Addicks in their fight for survival this term.

After recently breaking his silence in an interview with Sky Sports, Taylor has tweeted for the first time in a long while, sending a honest message to Charlton fans.

This is not how this chapter was supposed to finish, but sometimes we have little control over it. I’ve had so many messages of support from fans, teammates and other players and coaches. For those, I thank each and every one of you 👊🏽🖤 — Lyle Taylor (@lyletaylor90) June 5, 2020

Bowyer’s men sit 22nd in the Championship table, two points adrift of safety.

The Verdict

This is undoubtedly a massive blow for Charlton in their bid for survival, and most fans will feel betrayed by Taylor’s actions.

I get that he’s now 30 years old and doesn’t want to risk an injury, but he still has work to do and a job to do, and that’s trying to keep Charlton in the Championship.

It’s another disappointing blow for Lee Bowyer, who has had to put up with so much since becoming manager.