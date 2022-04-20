Lyle Taylor sends message to Blues fans after Birmingham City embarrassed by Blackpool FC

It was an embarrassing defeat for Birmingham City away at Blackpool on Easter Monday.

Losing 6-1 is an unacceptable result to any set of fans, and Blues fans were no exception to this after seeing their side humiliated at Bloomfield Road.

The result sums up the mood at St. Andrews this season – miserable – with the club sitting 20th in the league table, and had it not been for Reading (6) and Derby County’s (21) points deductions, the Blues would be in the bottom three.

One player that has been a positive in recent months though is loanee Lyle Taylor, whom Blues fans have taken to during his loan spell from Nottingham Forest.

Speaking on social media after the match, Taylor apologised to Blues fans for the team’s performance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyle Taylor (@lyle_taylor33)

“Being beaten is part of football, but being embarrassed in front of your own fans is unacceptable.” he wrote on Instagram.

“You spend your money and more importantly time supporting this club through thick, thin and indifferent.”

“Yesterday was embarrassing for us all. I’m sorry. We’re sorry.”

“Nothing any of us can say will make it better, we can only show you next time we pull the shirt on.”

“Sorry Bluenoses and I hope you all got home safe 💙.”

Taylor has four goals and one assist in his 11 Blues appearances so far.

He and the club next face Millwall in front of their home fans on Saturday, with kick-off set for 3pm.

11 quickfire quiz questions about Birmingham City’s stadium that all Blues supporters should get correct

1 of 11 What year was the stadium opened? 1902 1906 1910 1914

The Verdict

There is no other way to put it – Birmingham City were embarrassed by Blackpool on Monday.

It was a humiliating score-line and defeat for the Blues who are now slumped right at the foot of the Championship table.

It’s good of Taylor to apologise, but it’s not really down to him, it should be down to the whole team and coaching staff.

Let’s hope for Blues’ fans sakes that the club can bounce back with an improved performance against Millwall at St. Andrews on Saturday.