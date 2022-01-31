Lyle Taylor sends message to Birmingham City fans after scoring debut goal for his new side

Birmingham City forward Lyle Taylor has taken to Instagram to send a message to the club’s supporters following his side’s latest display in the Championship.

The forward marked his debut for the Blues by scoring in their showdown with Derby County yesterday.

Signed by Birmingham on a temporary basis from Nottingham Forest last week, Taylor was handed a start at Pride Park by Lee Bowyer.

Keen to make a positive impression for his new side, the forward gave the Blues the lead in the seventh-minute of the game as he fired past Derby goalkeeper Ryan Allsop.

Taylor then went close to adding a second for Birmingham as his effort was saved by Allsop.

Scott Hogan doubled the Blues’ advantage in the second-half of this fixture as he netted his 10th league goal of the season.

Seemingly set to seal victory at Pride Park, Birmingham were forced to settle for a point on their travels as Luke Plange and Krystian Bielik netted two late goals for Derby.

Reflecting on the Blues’ latest performance on Instagram, Taylor has praised the club’s fans for the support that they illustrated during this fixture.

The forward posted: “I enjoyed that for 85 minutes…

“Shame about the final score, but the support we had today was fantastic!

“Get home safe Blues.”

The Verdict

Taylor will be hoping to use this particular performance as a platform to build on during the remainder of the campaign as he managed to demonstrate some real signs of promise against Derby.

As well as scoring his first goal for the Blues in this fixture, the 31-year-old provided two key passes for his team-mates as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.72.

Having previously excelled under the guidance of Bowyer during his time at Charlton Athletic, Taylor will be hoping to take his game to new heights by learning from the Birmingham boss in the coming months.

If Taylor is able to find the back of the net on a regular basis for the Blues, he could help his new side climb the Championship standings between now and the end of the season.