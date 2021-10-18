Lyle Taylor sends five-word message to Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson

Brennan Johnson kept up his impressive form for Nottingham Forest in a 2-1 win over Blackpool at the weekend.

The 20-year-old was named the EFL Young Player of the Month for September hours before the Reds picked up another three points under Steve Cooper.

It was Johnson who opened the scoring against Blackpool, too, tapping in Max Lowe’s cross at the far post before celebrating with A Block.

Blackpool did equalise after half-time through Jerry Yates, but Lewis Grabban netted his fifth goal in seven games from close-range to secure all three points.

Johnson is also in great form, and that goal at the weekend was his first ever goal at the City Ground in a Forest shirt.

This is something he took to Instagram to express his delight at after the game, with a number of his teammates commenting.

Lyle Taylor called Johnson “star boy” whilst also saying the Wales international looks “pretty in pink” in his pre-match warm-up top.

The Verdict

Johnson is proving to be such an important player under Steve Cooper and his game has really improved since the Welshman’s arrival at the City Ground.

He seemed to thrive playing high alongside Lewis Grabban at the weekend, with Philip Zinckernagel operating in the hole just behind them.

If he keeps on producing these kind of performances and scoring goals, his price tag will only continue to rise, making it imperative for Forest to tie him down to a new deal.