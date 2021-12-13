Lyle Taylor reacts to ex-Charlton teammate Conor Gallagher’s exploits for Crystal Palace

Conor Gallagher has looked impressive for Crystal Palace so far this campaign and is emerging as one of the brightest talents in the top tier – and now one of his former teammates in Lyle Taylor has praised his performances on social media.

The midfielder has been outstanding for Palace, featuring 15 times and managing a total of nine goal contributions for the Eagles so far this campaign. He’s already established himself as one of their best players and Patrick Vieira will already be dreading losing the man in summer.

If he keeps up this kind of form, there is every chance he could even break into the first-team picture at his current club Chelsea when his short-term deal does come to an end.

His showings are now being recognised across the EFL too and a former teammate of Gallagher’s in Lyle Taylor has now taken to Instagram to praise the midfielder for his work – and goalscoring ability – so far this year.

Gallagher of course bagged a superb finish against Everton to help his side claim the three points – and it wasn’t his only goal of the game either, as he managed a brace in the 3-1 victory.

Lyle Taylor then will not have been on his own in delivering praise to the youngster, as he has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water. If he can keep up this kind of performance on a regular basis – and continue to bag goals – then he could be one of the most impressive players in the entire top flight this season.

It’s a long way since his days at Charlton and he may now have finally hit the big time at Palace.

The Verdict

Lyle Taylor isn’t wrong in saying that Conor Gallagher is ‘a joke.’ He’s been incredible this year and will be wanted by a lot of Premier League sides come the end of his loan deal.

The midfielder has shone when given the chance so far this campaign and the Blues may even consider giving him a run out for them upon his return.

He looked sharp during his time at Charlton and he has since gone from strength-to-strength. Nothing has fazed the youngster and he will continue to improve it appears in the top flight.

He has bags of potential – and Palace will not want to lose him come the summer transfer window.