Lyle Taylor reacts to Charlton Athletic’s fixture suspension following recent events

Charlton Athletic’s relegation battle has been placed on hold following the news that all EFL fixtures have been suspended until early April due to ongoing health concerns.

Lee Bowyer’s side are currently sitting 22nd in the Championship table following their 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough last weekend, and they will now remain in this position until April 3rd at the earliest as their key clash with Hull was postponed this weekend.

It has been a challenging week for Charlton given their on-pitch troubles, while their significant boardroom troubles have re-emerged this week following the decision of majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer to withdraw funding from the club.

The suspension of EFL fixtures has now plunged the club into further uncertainty given there has been no indication as to how the season will now conclude, and Charlton striker Lyle Taylor has now shared a message with supporters amid the doubts.

Taylor took to Instagram to express his disappointment at the lack of football this weekend despite his side’s troubled form of late, with the 29-year-old clearly eager to get back on the pitch in a bid to keep the Addicks afloat in the second tier.

Taylor has been an integral figure for Charlton this season despite having been troubled by a series of injuries, with the striker having netted 11 goals in his 22 appearances for the south London outfit since the start of the campaign.

The Verdict

The suspension of EFL fixtures will have had a profound impact on most clubs given the season’s climax was previous fast approaching, but it will have left certain clubs feeling particularly on edge given their precarious position in the table.

Charlton certainly fall into this category given they dropped into the Championship’s bottom three following last weekend’s defeat, with the Addicks now having just nine games to save their campaign when the season eventually resumes.

Taylor’s message clearly suggest the Charlton players are up for the fight despite having lost four of their last five league matches, and they will now just need to maintain their focus over the coming weeks and months before football resumes.