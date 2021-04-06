Lyle Taylor pokes fun at James Garner following Nottingham Forest’s victory over QPR

James Garner helped Nottingham Forest record back-to-back wins over the Easter period, as the Reds look to end the season on a high under Chris Hughton.

Garner scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Cardiff City on Good Friday – an important victory which saw Forest return to winning ways after a winless run of six games.

On Monday afternoon, Garner grabbed the headlines once again, rounding off a superb individual display with a remarkable goal in a 3-1 home win over Queens Park Rangers.

With Forest leading 2-0 heading into the final 20 minutes, the Reds won a free-kick 10 yards from the corner flag with Garner standing over it.

The Manchester United loanee arrowed in a dangerous cross towards the far post, which ended up deceiving everyone and flying into the top corner.

It was an outrageous solo strike, and one which took every spectator by surprise. Going off his celebration, it may have even surprised Garner, too.

The midfielder took to Instagram to celebrate scoring yet another goal in a Garibaldi shirt, with Lyle Taylor poking fun at his celebration in the comments section.

The Verdict

Garner has that in his locker and throughout Monday’s game, his deliveries from set-pieces were on the money every single time.

When you have that in your armory, it is such a key asset to have, especially when you have big defenders going forward in Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna.

Garner was excellent in these last two games, and all it does is make it harder for the Reds to lure him back to the City Ground next season.