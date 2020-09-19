Lyle Taylor pinpoints key factor in Nottingham Forest transfer decision

Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor has stated that the club treated him like a ‘big asset’ when trying to sign him throughout the transfer window.

The forward has highlighted his praise for the Midlands side after they signed him in the current window once his contract had come to an end at recently relegated Charlton Athletic.

It was a big move for the player, and he even refused to play for Charlton near the end of his stay in precaution in case he picked up an injury that halted any future move.

The striker has been talking about the move, and he has praised the Forest board and everyone at the club for getting the deal over the line and being treated like a big asset.

Speaking with Sun journalist Justin Allen, Taylor said: “They went above and beyond to make it known that Sabri Lamouchi wanted me. The people who own and run the club went to the end of the Earth and back.

“It’s the first time I’ve been treated like a big asset.”

The Verdict

It was a big move for the player and his career and one that he needed to happen soon due to his age and how long a footballer normally plays at the top level for.

At Forest he has an opportunity now to go on and try and get promotion which would allow him to have a crack at Premier League football.

Sabri Lamouchi is a good man manager, and Taylor will know that with patience, he will get his chance this season but he must take it and make sure that he fires in the goals for this strong Forest side.