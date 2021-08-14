Lyle Taylor opens up on Nottingham Forest transfer speculation amid Birmingham City interest

Lyle Taylor insists transfer speculation doesn’t faze him as he continues to focus on playing football for Nottingham Forest.

Taylor endured a frustrating first season at Forest, with the striker struggling for regular game time following his arrival on a free transfer from Charlton Athletic.

The 31-year-old made 39 appearances in the Championship, but only 15 of those outings were starts, with the forward scoring five goals in total across all competitions.

But in the absence of Lewis Grabban last weekend, Taylor scored on the opening day of the season in Forest’s 2-1 defeat to Coventry City at the CBS Arena.

This summer, Taylor has been linked with moves away from Forest, with Stoke and Birmingham among those who are said to have been keen on landing the striker.

But ahead of this Saturday’s clash with AFC Bournemouth, Taylor told his press conference that speculation doesn’t bother him, with playing football for Forest at the forefront of his mind.

He said: “It makes no difference, at the end of the day. I’m here to play football. I came to Nottingham Forest to play football.

“I’m playing football for Nottingham Forest right now, so as it stands, I have the shirt. It’s up to me to keep that shirt.

“I’ve not thought about moving anywhere else. I’m happy living here. I just want to play.

“At the end of the day, I want to play football, so it’s up to me now to keep hold of that shirt and make sure I play every week. That’s the only thing that matters right now.

“I’m not thinking or worried about anything else.”