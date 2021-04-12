Lyle Taylor makes hilarious Alex Mighten comparison as Nottingham Forest man celebrates special day

Nottingham Forest winger Alex Mighten celebrated his 19th birthday yesterday – with Lyle Taylor among the teammates to send their best wishes on his special day.

It has been another positive season in the Forest first-team for Mighten, who made his debut in a Garibaldi shirt under Sabri Lamouchi last season.

The teenager has made 19 league appearances in a 2020/21 campaign which has seen him score three goals and register one assist for Chris Hughton’s side.

Mighten has started in Forest’s last four games, and is very much an important player as the Reds look to end the season strongly and build momentum heading into 2021/22.

Now 19 years of age, many Forest fans and players took to Instagram to send Mighten their best wishes on his special day.

Lyle Taylor also did so in rather hilarious fashion, posting a picture of a little dog with dreadlocks in reference to Mighten’s unique hairstyle.

Taylor remains in high spirits despite having to make do with yet another substitute appearance in a 0-0 draw with Bristol City at the weekend.

The Verdict

The morale within the Forest dressing room looks to be really high, which can only bode them well ahead of next season.

It is so important that they end this season strongly, as it would give fans an extra reason to be excited and give them a lift ahead of their return to the City Ground.

They have plenty of winnable games coming up, so there is definitely scope for them to pick up a decent amount of points in the coming weeks.