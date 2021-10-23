Lyle Taylor makes clear Steve Cooper claim amid Nottingham Forest turnaround

Lyle Taylor has heaped praise Steve Cooper for his honesty since the Welshman’s arrival at Nottingham Forest.

Cooper’s start to life at the City Ground has been impressive since replacing Chris Hughton, picking up 13 points from a possible 15 so far.

In midweek, they made it four wins on the spin in remarkable fashion, with Taylor scoring two goals in stoppage time to nick all three points in a 2-1 win at Ashton Gate.

Taylor has been a rejuvenated figure under Cooper, and will now hope to go on a run under the new head coach.

He had been out of favour under Hughton, though, and during the summer, his future at the club looked uncertain.

Speaking on BBC’s Football Daily podcast, with quotes provided by Nottinghamshire Live, Taylor said: “Steve Cooper is a very good coach but Steve Cooper is also a very good man. And he’s an honest man.

“That, for me, is the biggest thing. He came in and he sat down with each of the senior players first and he worked his way through the team.

“The first impression I got was ‘OK, he’s honest’. I had another conversation with him a week later and in that conversation he laid out that ‘you are wanted at the football club, you’re not surplus to requirements. You’re a squad player but you’re not going to be cast aside, out of the match day squads, that sort of thing.”

“He said, ‘I want to see from you what I’ve seen in the past’. When a man comes in and says things like that, you instantly go ‘OK, let’s go, it’s time to go to work’.

“You saw from the celebrations from the game the other day, he’s got this team reading off the same song sheet, whereas before it was a very negative place to be.”

The Verdict

Cooper has been a breath of fresh air since arriving at Forest and you can tell the players enjoy playing for him.

They have excellent momentum at the moment and it feels that the shackles have been lifted somewhat.

Every player seems to love him, which says a lot.