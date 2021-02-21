Lyle Taylor issues verdict on Nottingham Forest’s recent win over Blackburn Rovers

Nottingham Forest picked up an important three points in their quest to pull further clear of the Championship relegation zone.

Alex Mighten’s goal after 25 minutes proved to be the difference for Chris Hughton’s side, with Brice Samba saving a late penalty from Blackburn’s Adam Armstrong.

The wins means that Forest are now sat 17th in the second-tier standings, and they’ll be hoping they can build on this impressive performance.

Nottingham Forest forward Lyle Taylor was a second-half substitute for the Reds, as he replaced Glenn Murray just before the hour mark, as they held on to take the points on the day.

Taylor took to Instagram after the win over Blackburn, and singled out praise for both Alex Mighten and Brice Samba for their contributions at the City Ground, whilst labelling it as a ‘hugely important three points’.

Taylor and his Nottingham Forest team-mates are set to return to action in midweek when they take on relegation-threatened rivals Rotherham United.

1 of 20 Forest lost out in the EFL Cup before even starting the league campaign - who were they defeated by? Birmingham Barnsley Sheffield Wednesday Middlesbrough

The Verdict:

It’s a hugely important three points for Forest.

There will have rightly been concerns that the Reds could be looking at a potential relegation into League One this season, but they’ve started to show glimpses of their quality at the ideal time.

Taylor will be looking to be in the Nottingham Forest starting XI on a regular basis for the remainder of this year’s campaign, although he faces tough competition for his place in the team.

But as long as Forest continue to pick up results, Taylor will surely be a pleased by the end of the season.