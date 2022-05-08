Lyle Taylor issues message to Birmingham City supporters as Nottingham Forest loan spell ends

Lyle Taylor has issued a message to Birmingham City fans with the end of his loan spell from Nottingham Forest coming to an end.

Taylor joined the Blues in the January transfer window on a deal that would see him remain at St. Andrews for the rest of the 2021/22 campaign.

Speaking on social media, Taylor issued the following message following Birmingham’s Championship final day defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

“It’s been a great few months for me.” Taylor wrote on Instagram.

“I’ve been taken in by the #Blues fans and I can’t thank you enough for the way you’ve treated me!”

“I don’t know what the future holds, but if this is the last time I pull on the blue shirt, just know I’ve loved it and I appreciate you all!!!”

“Thank you #Bluenoses 💙 Keep Right On! 🙌🏽💙👊🏽 #BCFC #KRO #LTB.”

Taylor has been a hit at St. Andrews, with fans quickly taking in the 32-year-old.

In total, he made 14 Championship appearances for the Blues, scoring five goals and laying on one assist.

His contract at Nottingham Forest is due to expire in 2023, meaning the club may decide to sell him this summer.

In this eventuality, there is a chance he could return to Birmingham, but at this stage, as the player himself alluded to, his future is unclear.

The Verdict

Lyle Taylor has been a rare success in what has been a poor season for Birmingham City.

The forward quickly endeared himself to the St. Andrews faithful and you would think a permanent return this summer could be a real possibility.

That may or may not depend on the future of current Blues boss Lee Bowyer though, with growing speculation over his future.

Bowyer and Taylor had worked together previously at Charlton and you would think that was a factor in Taylor joining the Blues in January.

Both Bowyer and Taylor have unclear futures heading into the summer, though.