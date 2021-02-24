Lyle Taylor gives Filip Krovinovic a new nickname after Nottingham Forest’s win over Rotherham

Chris Hughton is starting to turn the tide at Nottingham Forest after the Reds picked up a 1-0 win at the New York Stadium to beat Paul Warne’s Rotherham on Tuesday evening.

A solitary Ryan Yates goal sealed the win for Forest meaning it is now two wins in a row for the east Midlands side after they beat Blackburn 1-0 last time out.

The Reds are now up to 15th in the Sky Bet Championship and now sit ten points clear of Rotherham who sit in the relegation zone in 22nd, with Hughton’s men certainly looking up rather than down.

Some of Hughton’s January arrivals are working wonders for the club at the minute, and none more so than Filip Krovinovic who has slotted into that attacking midfield role seamlessly.

The Croatian has played every game since arriving on loan in January and his presence on the pitch has seemingly coincided with an up-turn in form.

Krovinovic enjoyed an impressive performance last night and it’s since prompted Forest striker Lyle Taylor to hand the midfielder a new nickname.

In an Instagram exchange, Taylor labelled the January arrival as ‘Krovi the magician’ – as you can see below.

It’s no shock to see these sort of superlatives be bandied around regarding Krovinovic, he has lifted this Forest side since joining and is arguably among the first names on the team-sheet right now.

If he keeps this form up, the City Ground club could well be looking to snap him up permanently when the summer comes.