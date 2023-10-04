Highlights Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz reveals that striker Lyle Taylor is no longer training with the club, and a decision on whether to sign him is pending.

The club's disastrous start to the season and lack of goals has led them to explore free agents to strengthen the squad.

While Taylor's lack of recent competitive play is a concern, his potential impact as a goalscorer could be worth the risk for Wednesday in their desperate situation.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz has revealed that Lyle Taylor is no longer training with the club, with a decision to be made on whether to sign him in the coming days.

Lyle Taylor looks to earn Sheffield Wednesday deal

The 33-year-old striker is without a club since leaving Nottingham Forest in the summer, and he had been on trial with the Owls in the past few weeks as he looked to earn a short-term contract with the Championship strugglers.

It has been a disastrous start to the campaign for Wednesday, who are bottom of the league with just two points from ten games, and they’ve scored only five goals.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that they had been looking at free agents to strengthen the group outside the window, with the squad having space for one more addition.

So, Taylor had been brought in with the chance to impress, as he looked to get back into the game, after a frustrating final year at Forest where he didn’t feature.

What has Xisco Munoz said about Lyle Taylor?

Now, in a fresh development, Munoz has revealed to the Sheffield Star that he is a fan of the striker, although he wouldn’t comment on whether Taylor would be joining his struggling side.

“He is not training with us, and we need to think about the situation. We will see what happens. We need to find exactly what we want. I don’t know exactly if he is what we want or what we need. We need more time - we have had a lot of games in this period.

“I know he is a very good player but we will see what happens in the next few days. We will then make a decision. We have a big problem thinking how we can improve the team in the short term, not just two, three or four weeks.”

Will Dejphon Chansiri sanction a move for a free agent?

It will be very interesting to see if Wednesday do seal a move for Taylor, because owner Dejphon Chansiri had stated last week that he wouldn’t be putting any more money into the club.

So, this would go against that, and it would at least show he remains committed, even if the majority of the fans understandably want him out.

Do Sheffield Wednesday need Lyle Taylor?

It’s hard to judge whether they need Taylor because he simply hasn’t played competitive football in England for so long, with his last appearance back in May 2022.

That is a major potential concern, and you would think it suggests he needs time to get up to speed, which Wednesday don’t really have. But, you’d have to trust the judgement of the coaching staff if the move did happen, as they have seen him close up.

But, if Taylor could get back to near his best, then it would undoubtedly be a good move, as Wednesday are not doing enough in attack at the moment, and the former Charlton man could help, as he is a goalscorer, and he can also bring others into play.

So, given their desperate situation, it could be a risk worth taking, at least on a deal up until January, when they could reassess and look at a wider pool of players when the window opens.