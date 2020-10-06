Lyle Taylor echoes clear message with Nottingham Forest fans unable to enter City Ground

New Nottingham Forest signing Lyle Taylor has made it clear that he is missing not playing in front of his new support.

As we know, the current rules enforced by the government means that there are no fans allowed at games in English football. As a result, the Reds have played their first five games this season behind closed doors.

And, it hasn’t helped Forest as they are have suffered four consecutive losses in the Championship and were eliminated in the first round of the League Cup, which is why Sabri Lamouchi lost his job this evening.

It also means Taylor is yet to sample the City Ground atmosphere and he shared an image on Instagram with the famous quote from former Celtic boss Jock Stein which states; ‘football without fans is nothing‘.

There have been calls for the government to ease the rulings, with the EFL sharing a petition that is asking for the decision to be reversed. It remains to be seen whether that will happen though.

The verdict

Whether you agree or disagree with the decision to play at empty grounds, there’s no denying that every football fan up and down the country has been impacted by it as they miss watching the team they love.

This message shows that the players are feeling it as well and that’s something that may be forgotten.

Taylor has played at various levels and he will thrive on the atmosphere that is generated at stadiums and he’s obviously desperate to play in front of a packed out City Ground – and hopefully that will come sooner rather than later.

