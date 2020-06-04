Lyle Taylor breaks silence in honest message to Charlton Athletic fans

Lyle Taylor has spoken out for the first time since it was revealed that the Charlton Athletic striker is refusing to play in any of the Addicks’ remaining league games this season.

Taylor’s future at the Valley is looking uncertain, with the striker’s contract set to expire at the end of this month.

This has left plenty of clubs on red-alert, with the likes of Galatasaray, Rangers, Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City all being credited with an interest in the player ahead of the summer transfer window.

As Charlton look to avoid the drop back down to League One ahead of their final nine games of the season, manager Lee Bowyer recently revealed that Taylor is one of three players refusing to play in any of the remaining matches.

Taylor, Chris Solly and David Davis are all refusing to play due to apparent risk of injury, with the former’s absence bound to be a massive blow for Charlton’s hopes of survival.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Taylor has spoken out for the first time since Bowyer’s reveal, admitting that it’s a decision that has left him having sleepless nights for weeks.

He said: “I’ve sat in my living room staring at a blank TV screen for hours on end these last few weeks. I’ve not eaten or slept properly. I’ve been up ’til 5am listening to the birds chirping thinking about it.

“I’m gutted at the way it’s finishing, but I don’t expect people to care. I know that once the damage is done it’s irreparable and I don’t really expect any sympathy.

“We are the first ones able to go back so that’s difficult for footballers and football clubs. My reasons and concerns stem from my knee injury – it plays on the mind.

“It makes me think what would happen if I had an injury now that threatened the rest of my career. I’ll be honest with you, it scared the life out of me.

“That’s my honest reasoning. I know it won’t sit well with people but it’s been a very had decision to make.

“I want to play to keep this team in the league; we have worked so hard to get here. But there is something in the back of my head that says if you get a serious injury the chance you have worked and dreamed of since you were six-years-old is gone. I’m not 26 or 27 – I’m 30 years old. The way I play, it puts me in positions that I could get seriously injured at any time.”

Taylor has been a key player since joining from AFC Wimbledon last summer, scoring 25 goals as the Addicks won promotion from League One.

The Montserrat international has encountered injury problems this season, but has still managed to score 11 goals in 22 games to help keep their hopes of survival alive; the London club currently sit two points adrift of safety.

The Verdict

Taylor’s absence is likely to be a massive blow for Charlton as they look to fight the drop.

His goals have been so crucial for Charlton over these past couple of years in many different ways, and it’s a shame that he won’t finish off what he started at the Valley.

It will be interesting to see who takes a chance on signing him this summer, as he is a very good finisher at this level.