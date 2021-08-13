Lyle Taylor and Joe Lolley identify Nottingham Forest lookalike in Jordan Gabriel

Jordan Gabriel will be looking to keep his place in the Nottingham Forest side this weekend as AFC Bournemouth visit the City Ground.

Gabriel started the season as Forest’s first-choice right-back, lasting the duration of last Sunday’s opening day defeat to Coventry City.

The 22-year-old was rested in midweek as Chris Hughton shuffled the pack against Bradford City in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Gabriel has a new fight on his hands, though, with Jordi Osei-Tutu arriving on loan from Arsenal this week to provide fresh competition at full-back.

There is a chance that Osei-Tutu plays on the left-hand side of defence due to a lack of depth at left-back this weekend, but over the course of the season, Gabriel will have a fight on his hands.

Nevertheless, Gabriel is looking forward to getting back playing at the City Ground, having spent last season on loan in League One with Blackpool.

The defender has taken to Instagram to express his excitement at walking out the City Ground tunnel this weekend, with Joe Lolley and Lyle Taylor among those in the comments to spot a certain lookalike in Gabriel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel🔴⚪️ (@jxgabriel_)

The Verdict

It’s good to see the squad in good spirits heading into two home games, where they will hope to get the ball rolling in the Championship.

Last weekend was a disappointing one as they threw away their lead, but it’s clear that a lack of fitness was evident.

This weekend will be tough, but a sold-out City Ground should make a difference.