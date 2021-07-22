Lyle Taylor addresses Nottingham Forest fans after midweek victory

Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor has sent a message to fans after they were returned for Tuesday night’s pre-season friendly.

Following months and months of restrictions, supporters were back inside stadiums for the Reds’ third match of their pre-season schedule and Chris Hughton’s side rose to the occasion, beating hosts Northampton Town 2-0 at Sixfields Stadium to make it three wins in three ahead of the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

Taylor broke the deadlock soon after replacing Lewis Grabban at halftime, while Cafu doubled the visitors’ lead around the hour mark.

The 31-year-old striker clearly enjoyed getting back amongst the goals and playing in front of Forest fans once again as he took to Instagram after the game to send a message to supporters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyle Taylor (@lyle_taylor33)

Taylor signed for the Reds on a free transfer last summer but struggled to make much of an impact in his debut season at the City Ground – scoring just five times in 42 appearances.

With two years still left on his current deal, you feel he’ll be keen to use pre-season to show Hughton that he can be an asset this term.

The Verdict

The City Ground faithful will surely love this message from Taylor, who impressed in the 2-0 and clearly loved playing in front of the Reds fanbase.

It’s been a long wait for the return of supporters but Tuesday’s game saw Forest fans return and Hughton will be hoping their presence can help his side compete higher up the table this season.

If he keeps scoring, there’s no reason Taylor can’t play his part in that either and performances like Tuesday’s should help him win over the fanbase.