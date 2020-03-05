‘Luxury that any young player would love to have’ – Jude Bellingham’s situation at Birmingham amid Dortmund links: Six Pointer

Jude Bellingham is one of the Football League’s hottest properties at the time of writing, with the Birmingham City teenager having shone for the Blues this term.

After breaking through under Pep Clotet this term at St Andrew’s, Bellingham has gone onto become a regular in the team’s midfield this term, often out shining even the most experienced members of the squad on occasion.

Given his remarkable rise to prominence over the past few months, it is perhaps unsurprising that there has been widespread interest from top clubs in acquiring the youngster’s services.

QUIZ: Can you identify these 15 Birmingham City players purely based on their date of birth and birthplace? See if you can get full marks down below!

1 of 15 Who is this? 26th June 1990 - Dalfsen, Netherlands Maikel Kieftenbeld Jeremie Bela Geraldo Bajrami Ivan Sunjic

More recently, speculation has mounted over reports that German giants Borussia Dortmund are said to be closing in on the signature of the English wonderkid, with German publication Sport Bild stating that a record move for the teenager to the Bundesliga club is imminent.

In our latest FLW Six Pointer article, we assess Bellingham’s situation amidst the growing reports that a move to Germany is on the horizon for the 16-year-old and whether it would be a good move for the youngster.

Why is there so much hype surrounding Bellingham?

“At the age of 16, Bellingham has become one of the most coveted young talents in Europe, with his performances for the Blues this term showing a level of maturity far beyond his years.

“Initially being deployed in the centre of the park by Clotet, Bellingham’s ability to stride forward with the ball in a sort of box to box motion has certainly caught the eye of watching scouts.

“Whilst his passing range is also superb, with the midfielder capable of switching the play and interlinking with his teammates through the use of intricate one-twos.

“In addition to this he has also displayed his goal scoring touch to great effect already, finding the net on four occasions for his boyhood club, including a strike on his St Andrew’s debut.”

How much would he cost?

“The prices that have been quoted by various news sources for the teenager have been varied to say the least, with some claiming £30 million, whilst figures as high as around £50 million have also been mentioned in some quarters.

“It is worth noting that this is the player’s first season as a full time pro and for that reason these kind of astronomical figures could well be viewed as excessive by many.

“However this is the form of market that clubs operate in at this point in time, players are viewed as assets in terms of both playing and marketing potential, thus seeing fees balloon.

“Given that the player only has one year remaining on his existing deal with the Blues, he could well leave for an even lower fee if interested clubs dig their heels in during negotiations.”

Could he stay at Birmingham City?

“There is of course a possibility that the player may not be in favour of making such a move to foreign shores, with the youngster still very much in the developmental stage of his career.

“Birmingham offers an environment that he has become accustomed to over the years, whilst he is also seemingly guaranteed to be a regular starter under Clotet.

“A move to a so called ‘bigger’ club could well see the youngster fall down the pecking order, with many likely to view the teenager as a small fish in a big pond.

“The Blues are bound to make a concerted effort to keep their talisman, which could well sway his future in their favour when push comes to shove this summer.”

Would Dortmund be a good choice for the player?

“There is no doubting that Borussia Dortmund are world renowned for their development of young players over the years, with the likes of Ousmane Dembele and now Jadon Sancho having thrived at Signal Iduna Park in recent seasons.

“The club is not afraid to put faith in young talent and with Sancho showing that English players are trusted in Germany, Bellingham could well prefer to move to the Bundesliga side instead of another English club for example.

“He fits the bill in terms of Dortmund’s transfer policy, with the club’s hierarchy preferring to buy younger players on the cheap beforer eventually selling them on for a profit in the future.

“In short, a move to Dortmund would provide Bellingham with a massive opportunity to make the next big step in his career as he looks to carve out a successful profession.”

Where would he fit in for Dortmund?

“The number ten position behind the lone striker is the most likely role that Bellingham could undertake if he were to move to Dortmund, with that area of the side having proved problematic for the club in many a season.

“Marco Reus has largely been deployed in this position by Lucien Favre, despite the fact that the player is an out and out winger, thus potentially opening up the possibility of Bellingham slotting in there.

“In addition to the role of advanced playmaker, Bellingham is also capable of playing out wide or as a deeper box to box midfielder, thus opening up the possibility of the player being utilised in various roles by his potential new manager.

“Overall, his versatility will no doubt appeal to the German side as they look to strengthen their ranks with yet another wonderkid.”

Will the move happen?

“It is hard to say but one thing that certainly gives Dortmund the advantage over their rivals is the fact that they have a clear pathway for young players in terms of development.

“Bellingham would no doubt rather move to a club where he is guaranteed regular playing time that to one which merely sees him as a squad player.

“The fact that Sancho has thrived at Signal Iduna Park will also go a long way towards convingin the midfielder and his entourage that this could be the next best step in his career.

“As was seen with the signing of Erling Haaland, Dortmund will make early moves for a player if they feel they can steal a march on their rivals, with the Norwegian striker having agreed to join the club back in December of last year.

“One thing is for sure in all of this, Bellingham will have the pick of several top clubs this summer, and that is a luxury that any young player would love to have despite their tender years.”