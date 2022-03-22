Luton Town’s two most underwhelming signings from the last 5 years and why – Do you agree?

Outstanding data-driven recruitment has been a key theme of Luton Town’s meteoric rise through the EFL in recent years.

It was difficult to find two underwhelming signings the club have made in the last five years with the Hatters in the thick of a push for promotion to the Premier League under Nathan Jones.

The Hatters have been a model club producing excellent results on a small budget for some years now and have shown the way for many with talent from lower down the EFL pyramid earning an opportunity at Kenilworth Road.

Elijah Adebayo, Allan Campbell and Harry Cornick have all come from relative obscurity to prove themselves as effective Championship footballers in recent years and could even go one step further this season.

Here, we have taken a look at the two most underwhelming signings from the last five years and why…

Brendan Galloway

Galloway built a solid reputation coming through the youth ranks at Everton and big things were expected when he arrived at Kenilworth Road in the summer of 2019.

With injuries seriously hampering the Zimbabwe international’s development, Galloway made just three league appearances for the Hatters in two seasons before moving on to Plymouth Argyle last summer.

The ability has never been in question with Galloway and he did sign on a free transfer after all, according to Transfermarkt, but in terms of falling below expectations, through no fault of his own, Galloway’s Luton career really did not get off the ground.

Jacob Butterfield

Journeyman midfielder Butterfield also signed in the summer of 2019, arriving from Derby County, and he only lasted one season with the Hatters before being released the following summer.

The 31-year-old brought bags of experience to a side looking to successfully adjust to the second tier in their first season after winning League One, the Hatters really struggled under Graeme Jones and if it was not for the coronavirus lockdown providing an opportunity to reset and change manager, reinstating Nathan Jones at the helm, the club may well have been relegated back to the third tier.

Butterfield managed just 11 league starts across the course of the season and will have been largely forgotten about by now, joining Melbourne Victory in the summer of 2020 and the 31-year-old is now playing for St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership.