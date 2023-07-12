Luton Town are still interested in Blackburn keeper Thomas Kaminski as they look for a new number one ahead of the Premier League season.

Who is Thomas Kaminski?

The 30-year-old had spent the majority of his career in Belgium until he sealed a move to Ewood Park in 2020. Since then, he has made over 100 appearances for Rovers in the Championship, and he has generally impressed.

However, the keeper lost his place to Aynsley Pears during the previous campaign, and there have been doubts about his long-term future as a result.

With Jon Dahl Tomasson seemingly preferring Pears moving forward, evident by the fact he signed a new contract just a few months ago, it would seem as though Kaminski will look to move on in search of regular game time.

Luton want to sign Thomas Kaminski

It’s no secret that the Hatters are interested in Kaminski, as he has been on their radar for a while since their promotion to the Premier League.

Ethan Horvath was the man in goal as Rob Edwards’ side won at Wembley, but the club made the decision not to sign him permanently after his loan from Nottingham Forest, meaning bringing in a new stopper is a priority.

So far, it has been suggested that the two clubs remain a long way apart on their valuation of the former Gent man, and Luton have been linked with other players for the position.

However, in a fresh update, TalkSPORT have confirmed that discussions are ongoing between the clubs over a potential deal for Kaminski.

It has been claimed previously that Luton had a £1m offer for the keeper turned down, with Rovers instead holding out for around £3-4m for the player. Blackburn are under no pressure to sell Kaminski on the cheap, as he still has two years left to run on his deal.

Will Thomas Kaminski join Luton?

Even though Blackburn won’t lose the keeper on the cheap, there will be an understanding from all parties that it’s best if he moves on this summer. The reality is that he won’t want to be number two, and his departure would free up more funds for Tomasson to spend in the window as he looks to strengthen the squad.

But, it’s ultimately going to come down to the funds. The initial offer from Luton was way below what Blackburn are going to accept, but it’s promising that talks are underway between the clubs, and you would hope a middle ground can be reached in the coming weeks.

From Kaminski’s perspective, you can be sure that he wants to get this over the line, as it would be a great opportunity for him to play in the Premier League. He has been a good signing for Blackburn, but he’s at a stage in his career where he wants to be getting game time each week, or at least competing at the highest level possible.

Tomasson’s side begin their Championship against West Bromwich Albion at home on August 5.