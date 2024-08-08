Highlights Luton Town are ready to sell Allan Campbell amid interest from Aberdeen and Hibs.

The midfielder has endured a tough 12 months after struggling with injury whilst out on loan with Millwall.

It's seem unlikely he would force his way into Rob Edwards' best XI at Kenilworth Road, so a move could suit all parties.

Luton Town are open to offers for Allan Campbell, as Aberdeen and Hibs both consider bringing the midfielder back to Scotland.

The 26-year-old joined the Hatters in the summer of 2021, and he featured regularly as they memorably won promotion in his second season, but he spent the previous campaign on loan at Millwall.

Despite Luton’s relegation, it seems Campbell isn’t part of Rob Edwards’ plans moving forward, as Football Insider has revealed they are ready to sell the ex-Motherwell man amid interest from Aberdeen and Hibs.

Allan Campbell transfer could suit all parties

It’s fair to say that Campbell’s loan spell at The Den didn’t go to plan, as he managed just 12 appearances, with injuries restricting the impact he could make, as he suffered real bad luck on that front, particularly in the past six months or so.

Prior to moving to England, Campbell had looked a very exciting prospect north of the border, where he was an energetic midfielder who would chip in with goals.

So, it looked a shrewd move for Luton, and he did go on to play over 70 times in the Championship in his first two seasons, and, as mentioned above, he was part of the squad that beat Coventry City at Wembley.

Allan Campbell's Championship Stats (Source: Transfermarkt) Club Season Appearances Goals Assists Luton Town 2021/22 33 4 2 Luton Town 2022/23 43 3 2 Millwall 2023/24 12 - 2

Therefore, his contribution will always be appreciated, but the reality is, the past 12 months have been difficult for Campbell, and there are several players ahead of him in the pecking order at Kenilworth Road.

With that in mind, a move could suit all parties, as he will be desperate to get out playing week in, week out, and he should get that opportunity at either Aberdeen or Hibs.

They are two big clubs in Scotland that underachieved last season, and the aim will be to push for Europe, so it would be a good challenge for him.

Luton Town’s transfer plans

From Luton’s perspective, it would make sense to cash in on Campbell, and that would free up some space and funds to bring in some new recruits.

It has been a frustrating window so far for the Hatters fans, who would have wanted to see more incomings.

For balance, the club deserve credit for retaining several players who did well for them in the Premier League last season, but there’s no denying that the squad looks weak in certain areas.

Edwards will be aware of that, and he will be working with key figures at the club to ensure the group is strengthened ahead of the deadline, which comes at the end of the month.

Part of the player trading means you do let players leave, and it does seem the right time for Campbell to move on, and bringing in a midfielder or two is sure to be a priority.

Luke Berry left on a free, with Ross Barkley joining Aston Villa, and whilst Shandon Baptiste is a welcome addition, they are still light in that area of the pitch.

Luton start their Championship campaign with a fixture at home to Burnley on Monday night.